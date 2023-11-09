Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Littlefield High School vs. Canadian High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Littlefield High School is on the road versus Canadian High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Littlefield vs. Canadian Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lamb County Games This Week
Farwell High School at Olton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
