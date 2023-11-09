Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Lewisville High School vs. Allen High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Allen High School will host Lewisville High School.
Lewisville vs. Allen High Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Allen, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Lone Star High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwall High School at Wylie High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rockwall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Greenville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haltom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at Paris High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Princeton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
