Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Leon County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garrison High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Jacksonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
