The SMU Mustangs (2-0) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Moody Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lamar vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

In Lamar's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Against the spread, the Cardinals were 14-10-0 last season.

SMU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 20.4% less often than Lamar (14-10-0) last season.

Lamar vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.3 138.2 75.6 150.1 142.0 Lamar 67.9 138.2 74.5 150.1 141.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Lamar Insights & Trends

The Cardinals' 67.9 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed.

Lamar put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lamar vs. SMU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 19-10-0 Lamar 14-10-0 10-14-0

Lamar vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Lamar 7-9 Home Record 6-9 1-10 Away Record 2-12 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.