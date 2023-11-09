Thursday's game that pits the SMU Mustangs (2-0) against the Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at Moody Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-64 in favor of SMU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lamar vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 80, Lamar 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-16.4)

SMU (-16.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lamar Performance Insights

Lamar was 274th in the country last year with 67.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 303rd with 74.5 points allowed per contest.

The Cardinals grabbed 32.6 rebounds per game (117th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Last year Lamar ranked 163rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.2 per game.

The Cardinals fell short in the turnover area last year, ranking 25th-worst in college basketball with 14 turnovers per game. They ranked 206th with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Cardinals sank 5.7 threes per game (329th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 32% (299th-ranked) from three-point land.

Lamar ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in threes allowed per game with 9 (16th-worst), and it ranked 205th in college basketball with a 34.1% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Last year Lamar took 68.5% two-pointers, accounting for 76.6% of the team's buckets. It shot 31.5% threes (23.4% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.