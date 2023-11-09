There is a matchup between 1A - teams in Zephyr, TX on Thursday, November 9 (kicking off at 7:30 PM CT), with Robert Lee High School hosting Jonesboro High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jonesboro vs. Robert Lee Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Zephyr, TX

Zephyr, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coke County Games This Week

Rising Star High School at Bronte High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Winters, TX

Winters, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hamilton County Games This Week

Hamilton High School at Tioga High School