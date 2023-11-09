Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Jones County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Jones County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Anthony High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sonora High School at Anson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Sweetwater, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Forsan High School at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
