Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Johnson County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Grandview High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
