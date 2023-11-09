The Dallas Stars, with Jason Robertson, take the ice Thursday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Robertson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:49 on the ice per game.

In two of 11 games this season, Robertson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Robertson has a point in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 11 games this year, Robertson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Robertson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 39 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 11 Games 3 9 Points 3 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.