Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Galveston County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dawson High School - Pearland at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Terrell High School