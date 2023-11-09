Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallam County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Dallam County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Dalhart High School at Denver City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.