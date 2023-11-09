Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST
High school football is on the schedule this week in Crosby County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Ropes High School at Ralls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Ralls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
