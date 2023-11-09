We have 2023 high school football action in Coryell County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gatesville High School at Gonzales High School