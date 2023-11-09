Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Collin County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rockwall, TX

Rockwall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX Conference: 4A - District 13

4A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX Conference: 5A - District 1

5A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Frisco High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Haltom, TX

Haltom, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Paris High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School