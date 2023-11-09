Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bushland High School vs. Brownfield High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Bushland High School is away from home versus Brownfield High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bushland vs. Brownfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Plainview, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Potter County Games This Week
Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.