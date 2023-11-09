Boerne High School plays away from home against Taylor High School at 7:30 PM CT on Thursday, November 9.

Boerne vs. Taylor Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Dripping Spring, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Mason High School at Thrall High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Marble Falls, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Burton High School at Granger High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rockdale, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Hutto High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Hewitt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at Jarrell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown High School at Smithson Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Branch, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock High School at Westlake High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dripping Springs , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rouse High School at McCallum High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Kendall County Games This Week

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at College Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

