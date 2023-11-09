Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bells High School vs. Mildred High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Bells High School is on the road versus Mildred High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network!
Bells vs. Mildred Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Royse City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Navarro County Games This Week
Marlin High School at Kerens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hewitts, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dawson ISD at Linden-Kildare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Grayson County Games This Week
Hamilton High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Brock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Burleson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Denison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
