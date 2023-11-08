The San Antonio Spurs, Tre Jones included, take the court versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jones, in his last action, had four points and eight assists in a 152-111 loss to the Pacers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 113.1 points per game last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Knicks were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 42.0 boards per game.

The Knicks allowed 25.1 assists per contest last year (13th in the league).

The Knicks were the 25th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.0 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tre Jones vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 26 14 4 6 0 0 1 12/29/2022 33 13 8 6 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.