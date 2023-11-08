How to Watch the Texas vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-1) battle the Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Moody Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars scored an average of 57.5 points per game last year, only 0.1 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allowed.
- When Southern gave up fewer than 72.9 points last season, it went 15-8.
- Last year, the Longhorns scored 72.9 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.3 the Jaguars allowed.
- Texas went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- The Longhorns shot 44.0% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% rate from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Longhorns averaged.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Southern
|-
|Moody Center
|11/12/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Moody Center
|11/14/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|Moody Center
