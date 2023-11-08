Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 8
Wednesday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-62 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.
The game has no line set.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 62
Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-19.1)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.6
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- Offensively, Texas Tech was the 136th-ranked team in the nation (73.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 141st (69.0 points allowed per game).
- The Red Raiders were 114th in the country in rebounds per game (32.7) and 87th in rebounds allowed (29.7) last season.
- Texas Tech was 186th in college basketball in assists (12.9 per game) last season.
- The Red Raiders made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 200th and 162nd, respectively, in college basketball.
- Giving up 8.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.4% from beyond the arc last season, Texas Tech was 287th and 96th in the country, respectively, in those categories.
- Last year, the Red Raiders attempted 36.8% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.2% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of the Red Raiders' buckets were 3-pointers, and 72.3% were 2-pointers.
