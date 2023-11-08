How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) take the court against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.
- Texas Tech went 11-5 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 312th.
- Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Red Raiders averaged were only 0.1 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.4).
- Texas Tech went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Red Raiders gave up 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (72.1).
- Texas Tech sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/12/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
