Wednesday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (0-0) and Southern Jaguars (0-1) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 78-46 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

A season ago, the Longhorns finished 26-10 in the season.

Texas vs. Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 78, Southern 46

Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Longhorns had a +555 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. They put up 72.9 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and gave up 57.4 per contest to rank 28th in college basketball.

With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Texas averaged 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.9 PPG).

The Longhorns put up 77.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 more points than they averaged in road games (71.9).

At home, Texas surrendered 9.8 fewer points per game (54.1) than on the road (63.9).

