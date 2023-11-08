The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) are heavy, 23.5-point underdogs against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) at United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 130.5 for the matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -23.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce and its opponents combined to score more than 130.5 points in 23 of 29 games last season.

The average over/under for Lions outings last year was 144.9, 14.4 more points than this game's total.

The Lions' record against the spread last season was 15-14-0.

Texas A&M-Commerce (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 6.9% more often than Texas Tech (13-16-0) last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 23 79.3% 73.3 144.9 69 142.4 139 Texas A&M-Commerce 23 79.3% 71.6 144.9 73.4 142.4 141.1

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions put up only 2.6 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Red Raiders gave up (69).

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-9 against the spread and 9-10 overall when it scored more than 69 points last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 13-16-0 1-1 16-13-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 15-14-0 1-0 18-11-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Texas A&M-Commerce 11-6 Home Record 5-5 3-7 Away Record 7-12 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

