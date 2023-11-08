How to Watch the Spurs vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (3-4) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Spurs vs Knicks Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 47.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 45.1% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 3-2 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.
- The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 3-3 when it scores more than 102.4 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up more points at home (115.1 per game) than away (111) last season.
- The Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 away.
- Beyond the arc, the Spurs knocked down fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) too.
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Wrist
