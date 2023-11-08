The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) battle the SMU Mustangs (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

SMU went 6-1 when it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Leathernecks ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.

Last year, the Mustangs recorded only 2.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Leathernecks allowed (72.4).

SMU went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, SMU posted 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did in road games (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 83.1.

When playing at home, SMU averaged 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than in road games (6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (28%).

SMU Upcoming Schedule