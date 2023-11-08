SMU vs. Western Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) are heavy, 18.5-point underdogs against the SMU Mustangs (1-0) at Moody Coliseum on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.
SMU vs. Western Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|SMU
|-18.5
|145.5
SMU Betting Records & Stats
- Of SMU's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 145.5 points 14 times.
- The average number of points in SMU's outings last season was 145.8, which is 0.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
- SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- SMU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 15.9% less often than Western Illinois (14-12-0) last season.
SMU vs. Western Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|SMU
|14
|48.3%
|70.3
|143.3
|75.6
|148
|142
|Western Illinois
|16
|61.5%
|73
|143.3
|72.4
|148
|147.1
Additional SMU Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mustangs scored 70.3 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 72.4 the Leathernecks gave up.
- When SMU totaled more than 72.4 points last season, it went 5-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
SMU vs. Western Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|SMU
|11-18-0
|1-0
|19-10-0
|Western Illinois
|14-12-0
|0-0
|13-13-0
SMU vs. Western Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|SMU
|Western Illinois
|7-9
|Home Record
|10-4
|1-10
|Away Record
|5-9
|6-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|68.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
