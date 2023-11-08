The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) play the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Redhawk Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Seattle U vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle U Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Seattle U (-15.5) 139.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Seattle U (-15.5) 140.5 -2500 +1040 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Betting Trends (2022-23)

Prairie View A&M put together an 11-15-0 record against the spread last year.

The Panthers were an underdog by 15.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Seattle U covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 13 Redhawks games went over the point total.

