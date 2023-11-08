Malaki Branham and the San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Branham, in his last appearance, had eight points in a 152-111 loss to the Pacers.

In this piece we'll break down Branham's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-108)

Over 10.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per game last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Knicks conceded 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 25.1 per contest.

The Knicks allowed 13 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the league in that category.

Malaki Branham vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 23 2 5 1 0 0 0 12/29/2022 19 4 1 1 1 0 1

