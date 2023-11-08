The New York Knicks (3-4) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Spurs vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Spurs 105

Spurs vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9.5)

Knicks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.6

The Knicks' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, New York does it less often (14.3% of the time) than San Antonio (85.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 2-4, while the Knicks are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 14th in the NBA in points scored (114.6 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (125.9).

On the boards, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.7 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (44.7 per game).

With 29.1 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the NBA.

San Antonio commits 15.6 turnovers per game and force 15.3 per game, ranking 25th and eighth, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 17th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 18th in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

