Doug McDermott and the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 152-111 loss to the Pacers (his previous game) McDermott posted 17 points and four assists.

In this article we will dive into McDermott's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Doug McDermott Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

The Knicks allowed 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were 13th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 25.1 per contest.

Conceding 13 made three-pointers per game last season, the Knicks were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Doug McDermott vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 23 15 2 0 2 1 1 12/29/2022 16 8 1 4 2 0 0

