Tuesday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-0) going head to head at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 76-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

A season ago, the Vaqueros went 12-18 during the season.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 76, UT Rio Grande Valley 58

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vaqueros' -158 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 62.3 points per game (237th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 65.1 points per game in WAC play, and 62.3 overall.

At home, the Vaqueros averaged 61.6 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 63.8.

UT Rio Grande Valley conceded 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.6 on the road.

