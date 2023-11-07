Tuesday's game that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-0) at United Supermarkets Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-58 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Red Raiders went 20-15 in the 2022-23 season.

Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 76, UT Rio Grande Valley 58

Texas Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Raiders put up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) last season while allowing 66.8 per contest (243rd in college basketball). They had a +75 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Texas Tech's offense was less productive in Big 12 contests last year, averaging 67.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.9 PPG.

The Red Raiders posted 70.0 points per game at home last season. In road games, they averaged 65.8 points per contest.

Defensively Texas Tech played better at home last year, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.

