How to Watch North Texas vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (0-0) take on the North Texas Mean Green (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- North Texas went 14-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball, the Mean Green finished 251st.
- Last year, the Mean Green scored 64.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 69.9 the Panthers gave up.
- North Texas had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 69.9 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- North Texas put up 65.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- At home, the Mean Green ceded 6.8 fewer points per game (53) than in road games (59.8).
- In terms of total threes made, North Texas performed better at home last year, draining 7.8 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 35.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.1% clip away from home.
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Omaha
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|TD Arena
