The Creighton Bluejays take on the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton went 15-16-0 ATS last season.

A total of 13 Bluejays games last season went over the point total.

Florida A&M compiled a 12-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, seven of the Rattlers' games went over the point total.

