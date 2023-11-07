Tuesday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (0-0) versus the Auburn Tigers (0-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 7.

According to our computer prediction, Baylor projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Auburn. The over/under is listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Sanford Sports Pentagon Line: Baylor -1.5

Baylor -1.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -110, Auburn -110

Baylor vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, Auburn 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Baylor (-1.5)



Baylor (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Baylor Performance Insights

On offense, Baylor was the 55th-ranked squad in the nation (77 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 184th (70.3 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Bears were 283rd in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) last season. They were 59th in rebounds allowed (29.1 per game).

Baylor was 95th in college basketball in assists (14.2 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Bears were 18th-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.5) last season. They were 44th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Baylor gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 103rd, respectively, in the country.

The Bears attempted 44.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 55.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.7% of the Bears' buckets were 3-pointers, and 63.3% were 2-pointers.

