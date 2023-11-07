The Auburn Tigers go up against the Baylor Bears at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Auburn matchup.

Baylor vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Baylor compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 18 Bears games went over the point total.

Auburn put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.