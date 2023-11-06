Zach Collins and the San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 123-116 loss to the Raptors (his most recent action) Collins posted 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

In this article we will break down Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-130)

Over 13.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 119.5 points per game last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds per game last season, 28th in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.4 assists last year, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pacers were ranked 17th in the league last season, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Zach Collins vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2023 31 18 6 5 2 2 0 10/21/2022 18 11 4 3 1 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.