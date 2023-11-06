Monday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (0-0) going head to head against the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-59 victory as our model heavily favors South Florida.

The Mavericks went 14-17 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 80, UT Arlington 59

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks' -52 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 72.7 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per outing (350th in college basketball).

In WAC action, UT Arlington averaged 2.2 more points (74.9) than overall (72.7) in 2022-23.

The Mavericks put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.

In 2022-23, UT Arlington conceded 4.2 more points per game at home (75.6) than away (71.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.