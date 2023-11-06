The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (0-0) are heavy, 31.5-point favorites against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -31.5 142.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points in 18 of 35 games last season.

Texas games had an average of 145.8 points last season, 3.3 more than the over/under for this game.

Texas put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas had less success against the spread than Incarnate Word last year, tallying an ATS record of 18-17-0, as opposed to the 14-11-0 mark of the Cardinals.

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 18 51.4% 78 148.8 67.8 141.7 142.3 Incarnate Word 15 60% 70.8 148.8 73.9 141.7 140.7

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78 points per game the Longhorns scored were just 4.1 more points than the Cardinals allowed (73.9).

Texas went 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 31.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-17-0 3-0 17-18-0 Incarnate Word 14-11-0 0-0 14-11-0

Texas vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Incarnate Word 17-1 Home Record 7-7 4-6 Away Record 3-12 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

