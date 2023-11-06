The Little Rock Trojans (0-0) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) at Jack Stephens Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Texas State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas State -1.5 137.5

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Of Texas State's 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 137.5 points 12 times.

Texas State's outings last season had an average of 132.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Texas State put together a 13-18-0 ATS record last year.

Texas State won 58.3% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (7-5).

The Bobcats had a record of 6-5 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (54.5%).

Texas State has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas State 12 38.7% 66.0 141.4 66.7 146.1 131.6 Little Rock 24 92.3% 75.4 141.4 79.4 146.1 150

Additional Texas State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bobcats scored 66.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 79.4 the Trojans gave up.

Texas State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas State 13-18-0 4-8 17-14-0 Little Rock 15-11-0 14-9 18-8-0

Texas State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas State Little Rock 4-10 Home Record 8-5 7-7 Away Record 2-16 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

