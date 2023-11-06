Monday's game between the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) at The Pit is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-64 and heavily favors New Mexico to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Venue: The Pit

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 84, Texas Southern 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-20.7)

New Mexico (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Texas Southern Performance Insights

Texas Southern averaged 69.2 points per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 71.9 points per contest (235th-ranked).

The Tigers ranked 58th in college basketball with 33.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 247th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Texas Southern averaged 11.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 281st in the nation.

While the Tigers ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 14.0 (25th-worst), they ranked 102nd in college basketball with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

In terms of threes, the Tigers came up short, as they ranked third-worst in college basketball in three-pointers made (4.6 per game) and -2-worst in three-point percentage (27.3%).

Texas Southern gave up 6.8 three-pointers per game (128th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from three-point land.

Texas Southern attempted 43.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 71.9% of the shots it attempted (and 82% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 28.1% of its shots (and 18% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.