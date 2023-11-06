Monday's game at Reed Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) squaring off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-59 victory as our model heavily favors Texas A&M.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 83, Texas A&M-Commerce 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-23.9)

Texas A&M (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Texas A&M Performance Insights

Last year, Texas A&M was 149th in the nation on offense (72.8 points scored per game) and 71st defensively (66.5 points conceded).

The Aggies were 54th in the country in rebounds per game (34) and 39th in rebounds allowed (28.5) last year.

Last season Texas A&M was ranked 221st in the country in assists with 12.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Aggies were 299th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.2) last season. They were 267th in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

Defensively, Texas A&M was 300th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.3 last season. It was 120th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33%.

Texas A&M took 34.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 26% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 65.5% of its shots, with 74% of its makes coming from there.

