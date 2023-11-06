The TCU Horned Frogs battle the Southern Jaguars on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Southern matchup.

TCU vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN+

TCU vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

TCU covered 15 times in 33 chances against the spread last season.

Horned Frogs games hit the over 16 out of 33 times last season.

Southern compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total 12 out of 26 times last year.

