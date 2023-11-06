The Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Tarleton State vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans shot 45.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Tarleton State had a 15-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Texans ranked 246th.

The Texans scored 11.4 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).

Tarleton State put together a 16-8 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State put up 80.8 points per game last season, 17.2 more than it averaged away (63.6).

The Texans allowed 60.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.3 away.

Beyond the arc, Tarleton State made fewer 3-pointers on the road (3.6 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule