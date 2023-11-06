The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) square off against the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Stars fell to the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their last outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Monday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Stars 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-135)

Stars (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Bruins Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 2-1-3 in overtime games as part of a 7-2-1 overall record.

Dallas has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the lone game when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

In the three games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 2-1-0 (four points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-1-1 to record 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 22nd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.18 15th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 1.91 1st 24th 29.2 Shots 31.9 13th 27th 33.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 28th 10.71% Power Play % 16.67% 21st 1st 94.44% Penalty Kill % 93.62% 2nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.