How to Watch the Spurs vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (3-3) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Spurs vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Spurs Prediction
|Pacers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Pacers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have allowed to their opponents.
- San Antonio is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 22nd.
- The Spurs score an average of 115.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 123.5 the Pacers allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 2-0 when it scores more than 123.5 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs scored more points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (111) last season.
- At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (124.7).
- The Spurs sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (33.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Devin Vassell
|Out
|Adductor
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.