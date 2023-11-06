The Indiana Pacers (3-3) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -7.5 237.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played four games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 236.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The Spurs have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, San Antonio has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 4 66.7% 120.3 235.5 123.5 245 231.7 Spurs 4 66.7% 115.2 235.5 121.5 245 227.2

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs' 115.2 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 123.5 the Pacers give up.

When it scores more than 123.5 points, San Antonio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Spurs and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 3-3 1-1 5-1 Pacers 3-3 0-0 5-1

Spurs vs. Pacers Point Insights

Spurs Pacers 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 120.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 121.5 Points Allowed (PG) 123.5 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-1

