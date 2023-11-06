Monday's game between the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) and the Pacific Tigers (0-0) at Alex G. Spanos Center has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with Sam Houston taking home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 73, Pacific 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Sam Houston (-4.4)

Sam Houston (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston Performance Insights

Sam Houston was carried by its defense last season, as it ranked fourth-best in the country by allowing just 59.3 points per game. It ranked 162nd in college basketball in points scored (72.2 per contest).

The Bearkats averaged 33.9 boards per game last season (58th-ranked in college basketball), and they gave up just 26.6 rebounds per game (sixth-best).

Sam Houston ranked 143rd in the country with 13.5 dimes per game.

With 15.7 forced turnovers per game, the Bearkats were 14th-best in college basketball. They ranked 235th in college basketball by averaging 12.4 turnovers per contest.

The Bearkats ranked 17th-best in the country with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They ranked 92nd in college basketball by making 8.1 threes per contest.

Sam Houston surrendered 7.7 three-pointers per game (240th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.0% three-point percentage (120th-ranked).

Sam Houston attempted 36.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it took (and 69% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.5 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 31% of the team's buckets).

