Monday's game between the Rice Owls (0-0) and Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) going head to head at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Rice, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Owls finished 23-9 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 76, Houston Christian 54

Rice Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game last season, with a +149 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allowed 67 per outing (248th in college basketball).

Rice's offense was less effective in AAC tilts last year, posting 70.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.7 PPG.

Offensively the Owls fared better at home last season, posting 73.5 points per game, compared to 71 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Rice allowed 66.3 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 68.

