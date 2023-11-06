The Dallas Stars, Matt Duchene included, will face the Boston Bruins on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Duchene's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matt Duchene vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:43 per game on the ice, is +1.

Duchene has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Duchene has a point in five games this season through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of 10 games this season, Duchene has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Duchene hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 21 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

